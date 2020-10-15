ERSKINE — In a cold and windy game, the Rothsay Tigers football team dominated Lake of the Woods 32-6 on a neutral field Wednesday.
Rothsay and Lake of the Woods met halfway in Erskine to play the game. The Tigers looked for a new opponent after Hillcrest Lutheran Academy canceled their 2020 varsity football season. In order to accommodate Lake of the Woods, the Tigers moved their home game and Win-E-Mac allowed the teams to play at their field.
In the first quarter, the Tigers took advantage of a fumble on the first play from scrimmage. Rothsay would take the gift and turn it into a 12-yard touchdown run by Colby Larson. Rothsay again forced a fumble and finished with another Larson rushing touchdown, this one from a yard out to go up 12-0.
The Bears could not get traction as they punted the ball back to the Tigers. On the first play of the second quarter, Larson broke free for a 55-yard touchdown run. Rothsay capped it with a successful two-point conversion for a 20-0 lead. The Tigers added one more touchdown before the break as Larson scampered for a 50-yard touchdown to put the score at 26-0 at half.
The second half saw both teams use a lot of players and substitutions. Each team would add a touchdown during that time.
Larson finished the game with 216 yards rushing on eight carries and four touchdowns.
The Tigers will travel to take on the Wheaton Warriors at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23.
