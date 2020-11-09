ROTHSAY — The Rothsay football team closed out its 2020 home season Friday with a 28-14 victory over Sebeka.
Sebeka, playing in their first season split from Menahga, came into the game looking for its first win.
The Tigers looked to strike first but after a successful run on the first play from scrimmage, Rothsay fumbled the ball to the Trojans. Turnabout would be fair play as the Tigers defense would put the home team on the board first as they recovered a fumble in the end zone to take a 6-0 lead. Rothsay would push the lead to 12-0 with a 4-yard touchdown run, but the Trojans cut the lead on a 15-yard pass. Before the half, Rothsay would tally another touchdown on a 3-yard pass to take a 20-6 lead.
In the second half, both teams struggled to get their offense going until the fourth quarter. Rothsay would put the game out of reach with a 10-yard touchdown run, despite another score from the Trojans.
The Tigers used six runners to gain 300 yards on the ground.
The Tigers will close out their regular season as they travel to take on the Verndale Pirates at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.