ROTHSAY — The Rothsay volleyball team fought hard for a three-set victory over Little Eight Conference rival Ashby Friday as the Tigers defeated the Arrows 25-20, 25-20, 27-25.
“It felt good to get our bearings tonight after a rough start to the season,” Tigers head coach John Reber said. “Our serve receive was the engine that drove us tonight. Our primary passers Summer Wigdahl (6 serve aces, 9 digs), Grace Lider (7 kills, 2 blocks) and Kenadi Carlsrud (8 kills, 3 blocks) did a great job taking care of the ball, which allowed our offense to flow.”
The Tigers were led on the attack by Lilly Wheelright with 11 kills.
“It was a great team effort, and I'm happy this group earned their first win of the season, Reber added.
The Tigers will now travel to Barrett to take on the West Central Area Knights at 1:15 p.m. Saturday. The Arrows will look to get back on track as they travel to take on Ortonville at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.