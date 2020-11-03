ORTONVILLE — The Rothsay volleyball team claimed a three-set sweep (25-20, 25-22, 25-15) over the hosting Ortonville Trojans Monday.
“This was a fun game for us, mainly because the Tigers played in unison with hustle and heart,” Tigers coach John Reber said.
Leading the attack for Rothsay was Kenadi Carlsrud with 10 kills, while teammate Summer Wigdahl had two ace serves. Elli Meyer recorded 10 digs in the win.
The Tigers will continue their road trip as they travel to take on Parkers Prairie at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
