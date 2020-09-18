The Fergus Falls girls’ swimming and diving team hoped to continue its success from earlier in the week as the Otters welcomed in St. Cloud Tech Thursday. The Tigers had different plans as the visitor claimed a 110-76 Central Lakes Conference win.
“We had a fantastic meet tonight against Tech producing 32 best times,” Otters head coach Joyce Monk said. “This team is developing in its depth and it is so fun watching them improve and enjoy the sport. Tonight we saw a great performance from senior captain Emma Koeckeritz who swam her best season time in 50 free and 50 back. Aisling Cox Did a very impressive showing in her 200 IM and 100 back producing best times; Many great performances were produced.”
Emilie Carlson would pick up the lone individual win for Fergus Falls as she took first in the 200 IM (2:25.02) and placed second in the 100 butterfly (1:08.11). Other top finishes for the Otters included Emma Koeckeritz in the 100 backstroke (second, 1:08.65) and 50 freestyle (second, 26.58), Aisling Cox in the 200 IM (second, 2:31.35) and 100 backstroke (third, 1:10.34), Olivia Herzberg in the 100 breaststroke (second, 1:21.90), Alexis Wellman in the 500 freestyle (second, 6:21.99), Annie Mayer in the 100 breaststroke (third, 1:22.14) and 50 freestyle (third, 27.91), Emily Werner in the 200 freestyle (third, 2:28.90), Lianna Jepson in the 100 freestyle (third, 1:02.14), Gracie Cole in the 100 butterfly (third, 1:14.09) and Mayah Fear in diving (third, 147.30).
In the relay events, the 200 freestyle team of Carlson, Mayer, Koeckeritz and Karlie Petersen (1:48.86) captured first, while the 200 medley team of Koeckeritz, Mayer, Carlson and Jepson (2:04.21) were runners-up. In the 400 freestyle, the team of Jepson, Wellman, Cox and Emily Werner (4:18.03) finished in third.
The Otters will head back out on the road for their next meet as they travel to Willmar for a 6 p.m. pool time Tuesday.
