ASHBY — The Rothsay volleyball team clipped Little Eight Conference foe Ashby 25-20, 26-24, 24-26, 25-20 Thursday.
“This was a very competitive match throughout,” Tigers head coach John Reber said. “Both teams had to play through some adversity, but both teams responded well and played hard. It was good to come out with the win.
Summer Wigdahl and Madison Tillman recorded three and two ace serves, respectively, for the Tigers, while Kylie Van Cleef (18) and Wigdahl (13) were both in double figures in digs.
