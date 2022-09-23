In a home Central Lakes Conference dual, on Sept. 22, the Fergus Falls Otters girls swimming and dive team were defeated by the Saint Cloud Tech Tigers, 112-69.
Several Otters did have personal best times, including: Alexis Wellman in the 100-yard freestyle, Aisling Cox in the 500-yard freestyle and Estee VerSteeg in the 100-yard Breaststroke and in the 200-yard individual medley.
The Otters had a pair of first place finishes. VerSteeg time in the breaststroke was one minute 15.78 seconds. Plus the 400-yard freestyle relay, with a time of 4:13.73. The team consisting of Hannah Fear, Ava Api, Wellman and Cox.
Wellman in the 100-yard freestyle was third (:57.71) and was second in the 200-yard freestyle (2:10.03).
Cox’s PR time in the 500-yard freestyle was good for third place (6:04.47). VerSteeg in the 200-yard IM, second at 2:25.92.
The 200-yard freestyle relay squad were runner ups. Karlie Peterson, Mayah Fear, VerSteeg and Wellman (1:46.86).
“Many of our new and developing swimmers dropped significant times in their races as well, including Rylee Kubela, Mylie Piekarski, AudrieAnne Nadgwick and Hannah Fear,” stated Otters coach Rachel Cox. “This was also the first dual meet for our middle school swimmers: Kami Thysell, Indigo Mandan, Grace Neuleib and Lucinda Ellerbusch.”
Fergus will be hosting the Otter Invite, on Sept. 24. Thief River Falls and Perham/NYM will be taking part.
