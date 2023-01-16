Tight battle goes Perhams way, in win over Otters

Wrapping up the 2023 Crossover Classic, on Jan. 14, in Perham, the Fergus Falls Otters found themselves on the wrong end of a Section 8AA battle, as the Yellowjackets picked up a 63-59 victory.
Fergus led for most of the first half, going up 17-8 at one point, thanks to consistency on the offensive end. It would be a 30-25 lead at the break.
It would remain a two possession game over the first eight minutes of the second half before Perham tied the contest at 44 all.
It was a back-and-forth affair till the end. Trailing by four late, Alex Ellison got a put back bucket to pull the Otters within two, at 61-59. After Perham hit a pair of free throws, Fergus had a decent look from beyond the arc, but the shot was just short and the Yellowjackets rebounded the ball with just a few seconds left. Despite missing a pair of free throws, the lead was four for the Jackets and they let Fergus heave up a three-quarter court shot as the buzzer expired.
Henry Bethel had a game high 26 points, to lead Fergus Falls. Hayden Knick, Jaydon Manteufel and Grant Ackerson all had six points in the contest.
Micah Thompson led Perham with 21 points and Alex Ohm had 17. Perham was a salty 21-27 from the charity stripe in the game.
The Otters, now at 4-7 overall, will look to snap a five game losing streak, as they travel to Saint Cloud Tech, on Jan. 17.
