Welcoming in Northern Lakes Lightning (NL) on Thursday, the Fergus Falls Otter girls hockey team skated to a 3-3 tie.}
Fergus Falls opened up the scoring in the first period, as Maddie Hulter found the back of the net on an assist from Jadyn Bye at the 8:18 mark. NL responded with a pair of goals later in the first, leading 2-1 at the first intermission. }
The Lightning would push their lead to two goals, scoring in the first minute of the second period. A power play goal by Piper Andrews drew the Otters to within one goal at the 8:28 mark of the middle period. She was assisted on the play by Hulter and Marilyn Karsnia. It was a one goal lead for NL heading into the third.}
Fergus Falls continued to pressure the issue, while being down by one. Halter would score her second goal and third point of the night, tying up the game at three’s a piece at the 11:07 mark in the third. Gabby Brimhall and Andrews assisted her goal. Both teams were unable to score during the rest of regulation and the eight minute overtime period.
“Congratulations to the NL goalie, as we had 45 shots on net,” stated coach Tim Lill. “We had about 20 grade A opportunities and just couldn’t bury the puck.” The Otters out shot the Lightning 45-22 in the game. “We need to clean up the puck slapping and control play moving forward,” Lill mentioned.}
The Otters, still looking for their first win in the new year and sitting at 12-3-2, have a rescheduled game versus rival Detroit Lakes on Saturday in Fergus Falls.
