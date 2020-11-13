TWIN VALLEY — The Hillcrest volleyball team came out ready to play Thursday, but the hosting Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal Titans would rally to pick up a four-set victory (19-25, 25-23, 25-15, 25-16).
“Our outside hitters struggled to get around their block and as a team we had moments when we just were not ready to pass the ball,” Comets head coach Debi Foss said. “We’ve gotta figure out how to get the win!! We’ll take the long weekend to give our players some much needed rest and come back ready for three matches next week.”
Anna Brumfield recorded four blocks for the Comets, while Mackenzie Foss (32) and Madi Foss (11) were both in double digits in digs.
The Comets will look to get back on track as they travel to take on Little Eight Conference foe Ashby at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
