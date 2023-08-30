Titans win five set thriller over Comets

Traveling to Twin Valley, on Aug. 29, the Hillcrest Comets volleyball team took on the Titans of Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdahl. The result was a five set match between the two sides that the Titans came out on top, 3-2. Set scores were 20-25, 25-20, 21-25, 25-22 and 15-13.
Hillcrest won the first set taking an early lead going up 10-3 but then the Titans started scoring. The Comets kept the lead until things were tied at 18-18 but then Hillcrest pushed ahead to win. Set two stayed close despite serving and hitting errors but the Titans were always ahead in that set. Hillcrest started down again in the third set but tied it up at six all and then they were up the rest of the way. The fourth and fifth sets were also tight battles in which the Comets were able to get some nice runs coming from behind.
“In the end, I think we ran out of steam, had too many errors, and couldn't get a kill when we needed one. It was a good competition,” said Comets coach Debi Foss.
Ella Knutson and Emily Adams lead the team with 16 kills each. Anna Brumfield had eight kills on the night. Ruby Peterson had 46 set assists. Brumfield and Knutson each had 22 digs on the night followed by Peterson with 14, Adams with 16 and Chloe Walkup with 15.
“Despite the loss, the girls showed a lot of determination, teamwork and left nothing behind. We definitely had some first game type mistakes, some miscommunication and a lot of errors,” stated Foss. “This is just the beginning of a season-long process. We work, we train, we adjust and we keep learning because we trust the process. I’m proud of these girls and I know the best is yet to come.”
Hillcrest returns to action on Aug. 31, against Pelican Rapids.
