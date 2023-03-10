Trojans eliminate Otters in section play

The No. 10 seeded Fergus Falls Otters boys basketball team opened up the Section 8AA tournament on the road, on Mar. 9, taking on the No. 7 Barnesville Trojans. Fergus got off to a hot start and led 21-13 around halfway through the first half, but the Trojans picked up the pace, going on a 22-6 run to end the first half, on their way to a 72-61 victory.
It was 35-27 at break.
Barnesville led by double digits for most of the second half. The Otters used a 10-4 run to pull within six, at 59-56. They would not get any closer as the Trojans answered with a run of their own, on their way to the victory.
Henry Bethel led the Otters with 19 points, including 12 in the second half. Micah Johnson finished with four threes and 14 total points. Alex Ellison was also in double figures, finishing with 10 points for Fergus.
Barnesville was led by Tate Inniger’s 19 points and nine rebounds.
The Trojans were a solid 24/36 from the free throw line, while the Otters were 9/14.
Fergus saw their season come to a close at 6-21.
Barnesville will take on Perham, in quarterfinal action.
