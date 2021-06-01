The Fergus Falls softball team saw its season come to an end Tuesday as the visiting Barnesville Trojans picked up a 5-2 Section 8AA playoff victory.
The Trojans started the game with a run in the top of the first. Barnesville would tack on two more runs in the fourth inning to take a 3-0 lead.
An error gave the Trojans another run in the sixth, but the Otters finally broke onto the scoreboard with a run of their own as Gabby Brimhall singled in Rylnn Krein in the home half of the inning. Barnesville got the run back in the seventh as they took advantage of an earlier error.
In their last at bat, the Otters strung together three singles before their second out. Laci Strom would be patient at the plate as she walked in the team’s second run. That would be the only score for Fergus Falls the remainder of the game.
Piper Andrews and Karyssa Eberle each had two hits in the game for the Otters.
Krein took the loss for Fergus Falls on the mound pitching seven innings, striking out eight and allowing one earned run on five hits.
The Otters committed five errors, while the Trojans were perfect in the field.
