Just over

West Central Area/Ashby wide receiver Torin Olson sees the ball just go over his reach in Friday’s game against Barnesville.

 Zach Stich

BARRETT — The West Central Area/Ashby football team ran into a nearly full-strength Barnesville Trojans Friday as the visitor left with a 41-0 victory.

The Trojans have battled illness, COVID-19 and injury this season and came into the game with their full roster for the first time this year.

The Trojans would hang 27 points on the Knights in the first half as Cameron Heng rushed in an 11-yard touchdown, Adam Tonsfeldt had a 2-yard run, Aaron Schiefert had a 3-yard run and Tonsfeldt took off for a 52-yard run.

Tonsfeldt would add his third rushing touchdown in the third quarter on a 1-yard plunge, while Wyatt Roller closed out the scoring with a 4-yard touchdown run.

Jaden Norby led the Knights on the ground with 10 rushes for 79 yards, while Torin Olson had two catches for 60 yards in the game.

Defensively, Jaden Norby recorded six tackles, while Hunter Norby had five.

The Knights were outgained on the ground 334-90 by the Trojans.

The Knights will look to stop their losing skid as they travel to take on the Pillager Huskies at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6.

