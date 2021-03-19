BARNESVILLE —The Pelican Rapids boys’ basketball team ‘s fast start could not hold off host Barnesville as the Trojans claimed a 72-60 Section 8AA playoff win Thursday.

The Vikings grabbed an early lead but the Trojans closed out the half on a 12-2 run to take a 36-33 lead at halftime. Barnesville carried over the momentum in the second half to seal the win.

McHale Korf led the Vikings in scoring with 19 points, while Jayden Rutherford (13) and Liam Sytsma (12) were both in double digits.

The Vikings end their season with a 9-9 record.

Load comments