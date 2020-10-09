BARNESVILLE — The Pelican Rapids volleyball team started its 2020 season on the road against Heart O’Lakes Conference foe Barnesville Thursday. The Trojans proved to be too much for the visiting Vikings as Pelican Rapids fell 25-18, 25-16, 25-21.

“Nobody likes to start the season with a loss, but I was extremely proud of the effort and teamwork shown by all these girls tonight,” Vikings head coach Heidi Isaman said.

Toris Stephenson, Greta Tollefson and Anna Stephenson each recorded five kills for the Vikings. Kelsey Isaman led the team with nine digs.

The Vikings will look to rebound as they host rival Perham at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

