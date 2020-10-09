BARNESVILLE — The Pelican Rapids volleyball team started its 2020 season on the road against Heart O’Lakes Conference foe Barnesville Thursday. The Trojans proved to be too much for the visiting Vikings as Pelican Rapids fell 25-18, 25-16, 25-21.
“Nobody likes to start the season with a loss, but I was extremely proud of the effort and teamwork shown by all these girls tonight,” Vikings head coach Heidi Isaman said.
Toris Stephenson, Greta Tollefson and Anna Stephenson each recorded five kills for the Vikings. Kelsey Isaman led the team with nine digs.
The Vikings will look to rebound as they host rival Perham at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.