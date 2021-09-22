UNDERWOOD — The Underwood Rockets hosted Barnesville Thursday opening the night strong but eventually succumbing to the Trojans 3-1 (27-25, 12-25, 20-25, 13-25).

“Our girls played a very strong competitive first set tonight,” said Rockets head coach Breck Grove. “Overall, Barnesville was more experienced and played more consistently throughout the match.”

Stat leaders for the Rockets were Ezrah Baker (9 kills), Becca Johnson (15/15 serving, 1 ace, 12 digs) and Kallyn Grove (28 set assists, 6 kills, 10/11 serving, 1 ace).

The Rockets will now attempt to find their groove as they host the Battle Lake Battlers at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

 

Load comments