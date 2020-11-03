Killing it

Pelican Rapids volleyball player Kelsey Isaman spikes the ball against Barnesville in a home game Monday.

 Mathew Holding Eagle

PELICAN RAPIDS — In a battle of Heart O’Lakes Conference foes, the visiting Barnesville Trojans left the court with a 25-15, 25-13, 25-12 victory over the Pelican Rapids Vikings Monday.

The attack was balanced from the Vikings as Anna Stephenson, Tori Stephenson and Kelsey Isaman each had five kills, while Ellie Welch added four. Anna Stephenson (9) and Isaman (8) led Pelican Rapids in the digs department.

The Vikings will head out on the road to take on the Perham Yellowjackets at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

