PELICAN RAPIDS — In a battle of Heart O’Lakes Conference foes, the visiting Barnesville Trojans left the court with a 25-15, 25-13, 25-12 victory over the Pelican Rapids Vikings Monday.
The attack was balanced from the Vikings as Anna Stephenson, Tori Stephenson and Kelsey Isaman each had five kills, while Ellie Welch added four. Anna Stephenson (9) and Isaman (8) led Pelican Rapids in the digs department.
The Vikings will head out on the road to take on the Perham Yellowjackets at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.