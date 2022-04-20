For Pam Phillips, being a part of the M State family means everything to her, now she is being awarded for her love and dedication she has shown during her tenure. At the upcoming 47th annual All-Sports Honors Banquet, Philips will be inducted into the Spartan Booster Club Hall of Fame.
“Pam is and always will be the ultimate Spartans activities booster,” states Dave Retzlaff, former Spartans coach. “Constantly working behind the scenes for many years, she made things happen for ‘Spartan Blue.’ Special award for a special lady.”
It was at a booster meeting that Phillips was made aware of the honor that she was going to be bestowed with.
“It is very humbling,” Phillips says, through a few tears. “I couldn’t be more thankful, to the people that I worked with and those that I have continued to work with.”
Phillips, who is also an alumni, spent her time working at M State in a few different roles, primarily in student services, recruitment and also with the college foundation office. Throughout those roles, Phillips started to create first-name relationships when many of the incoming students and athletes.
“That is how my love and ‘cheerleading’ status with students got started,” Phillips says, with a chuckle. “It was fulfilling to help students achieve what they wanted to do after high school.”
“She was just always one of the No. 1 supporters of the student-athletes throughout the years,” mentions Jason Retlaff, current co-athletic coordinator and men’s golf coach. “Always helping and giving her time volunteering for events associated with the students.”
To really show her embodiment of being a Spartan, Phillips started a scholarship through the foundation.
“The scholarship program at M State is amazing,” says Phillips. “That is why I started the ‘Pam Phillips Barton Spirit Award’, it is given to a sophomore each year who shows school spirit over their freshman year.”
Though she has retired, she still keeps up with Spartans athletics as much as she can, while helping the boosters with anything that is needed. Phillips enjoys continuing to “run with the Spartans.”
As far as the banquet is concerned, it is being held on Apr. 25, at Legacy Hall, on the campus of M State, at 6 p.m. For those who are interested in attending, you must RSVP to Steve King (218-736-1648) by Apr. 22. The cost is $15, with a meal included. Along with Phillips introduction into the hall, all M State athletic teams will be recognized and there will also be an awards presentation.
