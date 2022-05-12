It was a banner day for the Fergus Falls Otters boys track and field team on May 10, as they captured the True Team title for Section 8AA. It was an 11 team meet hosted by Fergus. The Otters had 540.5 points, Park Rapids placed second with 525 points and Perham placed third with 495 points.
The 4 x 100-meter relay team placed first, with a time of 45.33 seconds. It was Jordan Lee, Issac Job, Owen Babolian and Jaxon Zender-Severson combining for the win.
Lee was second in the pole vault, 13 feet even and third in the 200-meter dash 23.79.
Job placed second in the 100-meter dash 11.61 and Babolian was third at 11.64.
In the high jump, Luke Newman finished in second place with a clearance of six even. He was third in the long jump 19.75 and fourth in the triple jump 39-3.75. Shane Zierden was just ahead of Newman in the triple, placing third at 40-2.75.
It was a fourth place finish for the 4 x 400-meter relay team, coming in at 3:42.53. The team consisted of Darius Lockett, Logan Rott, Zierden and Babolian.
From the throwing department, Alex Jensen had a first place toss in the shot put of 52-9.5. He was third in the discus at 144-2 and Layten Drouillard was in fourth, with a throw of 125-8,
“This was a wild ride and all out team effort. The end result came down to the very last event with loads of anticipation and anxiety,” said Otters coach Derek Meyer. “This team of boys has been tough all season. I could not be more proud of how our team performed. So many of the boys showed up with their ‘A’ game and we needed it.”
The team qualifies for the state meet that will take place in Stillwater on May 21.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone