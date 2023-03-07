Tuel drops time in 500 free at state meet

The Otters 400-yard freestyle team awaits their time in the pool, at the 2023 Class A State Swimming and Diving Meet. The squad consisting of Jaden Kwapinski, Matthew Tuel, Christian Reed and Micah Zosel.
The Fergus Falls Otters boys swimming and diving team competed at the preliminaries of the 2023 Class A State Meet, on Mar 3. Matthew Tuel advanced to the finals in the 500-yard freestyle race, as he finished in 16th place with a time of five minutes and 11.16 seconds.
Tuel was also in the 200-yard freestyle, where he finished in 21st place (1:54.99) and did not advance to the second day.
In the 200-yard individual medley, Jaden Kwapinski had a time of 2:11.96, finishing in 22nd place.
Also, the 400-yard freestyle relay team finished with a time of 3:33.24. The team consisted of Christian Reed, Micah Zosel, Tuel and Kwapinski.
“Congratulations to Tuel on making it to finals in the 500 free,” said Otters coach Randy Hansen. “At this meet is it so difficult to drop time and advance. He swam a smart race and is in a good position to drop more time. Also congratulations to Zosel and Reed who finished their high school swim career today. They will certainly be missed next year.”
In the finals, on Mar. 4, Tuel dropped 3.5 seconds of his preliminary time, finishing in 16th place in the 500-yard freestyle finals. It was his personal best time of 5:07.64
“Matthew had a great day in the pool,” said Hansen. “To drop time in the finals is awesome. He swam a smart and aggressive race and it paid off with his best time of the year.”
Breck/Blake won the Class A title, scoring 408 points and doubling the total of second play St. Thomas Academy (204). Orono was third (167), followed by two Central Lakes Conference teams, Sauk Rapids-Rice (158) and Alexandria (148).
