Turnovers do in Otters in CLC tilt with Sartell

On the road for the second game of the season, the Fergus Falls Otters girls basketball team gave the Sabers of Sartell/Saint Stephen plenty of second chances, due to 30 turnovers in the game, as Sartell won 49-32.
“On the road playing a good, experienced CLC team and that showed tonight,” mentioned Fergus coach Josh Steer. “I thought defensively we played well and battled hard … got to find a way to take care of the basketball, because it’s going to be tough to win games by giving the ball up.”
Cyntreya Lockett had 12 points in the game, to lead the Otters. She also came up with six blocks in the contest. Karley Braeger and Karyssa Eberle each finished with six points, Brynn Sternberg had five points and also led Fergus with 12 rebounds.
Fergus outrebounded the Sabers 45-29 in the game. Sartell had 15 turnovers in the game.
“A bright spot for us has been the rebounding department, kids finding the ball when it comes off the rim or off the glass, if you can limit teams to one shot things are going to go well and we are doing that right now,” said Steer.
With the loss, the Otters are now 1-1 on the season. They will have their home opener on Dec. 9, welcoming Rocori for a CLC contest.
