Hosting the Battle Lake Battlers on Saturday evening in girls basketball, the West Central Area (WCA) Knights created 30 turnovers, on their way to an 85-35 victory.
The first half saw both teams trade buckets over the first 10 minutes. WCA started to pull away over the final eight minutes, as Battlers Grace VanErp ran into foul trouble. It was a 50-26 halftime lead for the Knights.
WCA continued their pressure over the final 18 minutes of the contest. VanErp picked up her fifth foul and exited the game with just over 14 minutes left.
The Knights were led by Lexi Bright, who had a game-high 32 points, including seven three-pointers. Fellow teammate Claire 23 points and seven rebounds. Macy Grosz finished with 10 points for WCA.
Battle Lake had just three girls score in the game, led by Morgan Malone’s 13 points. VanErp finished with 11 points before she fouled out and Adysen Tysdal also scored 11. Tysdal had all nine of the Battlers points in the second half.
WCA won their seventh straight game and are now 16-5.
They will have their regular season finale on Feb. 22, at Brandon/Evansville
Battle Lake is now 15-7 and will be on the road Feb. 22, traveling to Long Prairie-Grey Eagle.
