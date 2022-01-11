It is not too often a basketball team faces the same team in back-to-back games during the regular season. That is what happened in the last few days, including Tuesday night’s 84-66 home win for the Fergus Falls Otters over the Detroit Lakes Lakers. The Otters made their move halfway through the first half, pulling ahead by nine to lead 44-35 at halftime.
Fergus Falls then started the second half with a 7-2 run and never looked back. As the game went on, the Otters would have the lead up to 18 points before the Lakers pulled within 11, but did not get the deficit down to single digits. Late in the contest, Fergus Falls pushed the lead to 20 before the final score.
Kaden Conklin poured in 31 points on the evening and fellow senior, Luke Newman, had a double double with 26 points and 10 rebounds. The visiting Lakers were led in the game by Brandton Marsh, who finished with 20 points. The victory moved the Otters to 5-4 on the season.
Fergus Falls boys hoopers earn win in Detroit Lakes’ new gym.
This past Saturday, Conklin poured in 37 points as the Otters, playing in the new gymnasium at Detroit Lakes High School, picked up a 74-61 win. 37 points in four off of the boys basketball school record for Fergus Falls.
“Super crafty, Conklin, kinda has an old man twist to his game,” said coach Matt Johnson. “He’s such a shooter and you have to respect that, he has a variety of ways he gets his points.”
Henry Bethel had nine points and seven rebounds, Newman nine points with 11 rebounds and Conklin added eight boards. The Otters have been dealing with some injuries and have turned to their bench for added depth.
“I was really proud of our guys, they are making good decisions and getting creative defensively, fun to see some young kids step up,” Johnson remarked.
The Otter boys travel to Alexandria on the Jan. 13 for their next contest.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone