Twice is nice: Otters open up season with wins on back to back days

Otters Maddie Hulter, 5, patrols the red line looking for a pass, during first period against Marshall. Hulter finished the night with a pair of goals to help the Fergus to their second win in as many days.
Having their home opener on Friday, the Fergus Falls Otters girls hockey team moved their early season record to 2-0 as they defeated the Marshall Tigers by a score of 5-1, at the Fergus Falls Community Ice Arena.
An early offensive surge was turned aside by the visiting Tigers. However, the Otters struck first as Hannah Bye found the back of the net just over the five minute mark and was assisted by Rylynn Krein and Brook Zierden. Late in the first period, the Otters made it 2-0 as senior captain Maddie Hulter scored, getting the donut from Lydia Johnson.
Moving into the second 17 minutes, Fergus would make it a 3-0 contest as Tyra Skjeret scored her sixth goal of the season, off of a feed from Skye Norgren. Marshall got its lone goal halfway through the period as Brooklyn Mauch was able to beat Otters netminder Ana Jyrkas. She was helped on the play by Aubree Metheny.
During the final period, the Otters scored a pair of unassisted goals. First it was Maddie Brimhall just 90 seconds into the frame. Later on, it was Hulter tallying her second, as she picked up a short-handed goal.
The Otters outshot the Tigers in the game, 34-13, as Ana Jyrkas came up with 12 shots on the night. Fergus was also cited for four penalties compared to two for the Tigers.
“It was a fun home opener as Hannah ‘Bullet’ Bye netted her first varsity goal,” said Otters coach Tim Lill. “Our special teams need some polishing but that is to be expected early.”
Now at 2-0 on the season, the Otters will begin Central Lakes Conference play on Nov. 15, as they will travel to take on the Cards of Alexandria.
