Renovation donation

Logan Strom and Laci Strom holding a $10,000 check from Minnesota Twins. Logan and Laci will be upcoming seniors at the Fergus Falls High School when the newly renovated fast-pitch softball field will see its first season.

 Picasa

With plans in the works to change Delagoon Park’s Field 5 into a fast-pitch softball field, the Twins Community Fund will now aid in the renovation as the city received $10,000 grant.

The renovations to the field will provide an exclusive fast-pitch softball field for area high school and summer teams.

The Twins Community Fund's program provides financial support to improve baseball and/or softball facilities for youth in the Upper Midwest and Southwest Florida. The program provides matching grants to nonprofit organizations and local government units that operate baseball and/or softball programs.

The Twins Community Fund and its grant programs are supported in part by Target, US Bank, Treasure Island and Delta.

Since its inception in 1999, the program has granted more than $4.3 million to improve nearly 800 Upper Midwest and Southwest Florida ball fields.

Sign up for our email newsletters



Load comments