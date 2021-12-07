Two M State volleyball players named NJCAA Division III All-Americans

After a successful season that saw the M State volleyball team finish third at nationals in November — ending the season with a 21-6 record — last week, two players from the roster, Bailey Marty (first team) and Kaia Strom (second team) were named to the 2021 NJCAA Division III All-America Teams.
“Having one player named an All-American is fantastic but having two players is outstanding,” said M State head coach Abby Crowser. “It’s not surprising though because both Bailey and Kaia are so deserving of receiving All-American honors. Their recognition is not only a reflection of their talent but also a testament to their teammates, how everyone contributed to their success.”
Strom, a former Fergus Falls Otters volleyball standout, said she was still in awe of the recent announcement.
“It feels kind of crazy to be getting this award but I definitely couldn’t have gotten there without my amazing team,” said Strom. “I would first like to thank my coaches Abby Crowser, Morgan Aasness and Krista Shaikoski for always pushing us in the gym, making practice fun and for always being there for us, they are the ones that made all this possible! Second I would like to thank every girl on my team for always showing up, working hard and for fighting for every point! And lastly I would like to thank my family, friends and all the fans and support we had throughout the season!”
Crowser said this season’s team is one she’ll never forget and that their work ethic, positive attitudes and team chemistry were what set them leagues apart from others. She also commented on traits that made both Marty and Strom deserving of their honors from a coaches standpoint.
“Bailey displayed such a tremendous amount of leadership both on and off the court. She always kept a calm and controlled demeanor even in the most intense situations and is as dependable as they come. Her court sense, ball control and athletic ability is unlike any other player I have ever coached. Not only is she an exceptional volleyball player, but she also is an excellent student and has maintained a 4.0 GPA while attending M state,” said coach Crowser. “Kaia made an impact immediately and completely embraced the setter role. Her vision and decision-making when distributing the set is so effective. She also can be an offensive threat herself when needed. Most setters struggle in one area but Kaia is strong in all of them. She’s one of our best servers, puts up a strong block and can get to almost every second ball. She’s eager to learn and has grown and improved so much in just one season. We are excited to see what her second year has in store for her.”
For a complete list of the NJCAA Division III Volleyball All-America Teams visit: njcaa.org/sports/wvball/2021-22/div3/all-americans/index.