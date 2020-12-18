Growth. That is the word Underwood boys’ basketball coach Evan Meece used to describe last season. The Rockets posted a 2-23 record in 2019-20, but saw several players get valuable varsity experience. This season, Meece and the Rockets hope that the experience from last season and continued improvement will yield more wins in 2021.
Key returners for Underwood are senior Krosby Aasness and junior Izic Albright. These two will be looked at to help provide consistency for the less experienced varsity players.
“We will add a couple of seniors with limited playing experience to our lineup this year with Bryce Jorgenson, Logan Nelson and Joey Kupfer,” Meece added.
The Rockets’ goal for the season will be to continue to improve and grow in practice and games.
“We'll have some senior experience and our hope is that they will lead our younger players to keep improving,” Meece said.
Parkers Prairie and West Central Area have been identified by Meece as the teams to beat in Section 6A.
Meece will be assisted by Ryan Hendrickson this season.
