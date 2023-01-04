Underwood boys win in wire-to-wire fashion

Traveling to take on the Falcons of Park Christian, on Jan. 3, the Underwood Rockets boys basketball team led the entire way, in a tight 61-58 victory. The Rockets never led by more than seven points in the game and held a 34-32 halftime lead
With a three point lead and 16 seconds to go, Hudson Risbrudt stepped to the free throw line and made both. Park Christian was able to hit a quick three. After a time out, Drew Evavold was fouled on the inbounds and made the second free throw for a three point lead with seven seconds left. Underwood was able to hold the Falcons and secure the win.
“We played well and although we didn’t shoot the ball as well as we are capable of, we still found a way to win the game,” mentioned Rockets coach Kellen Shebeck. “Our free throws were a big improvement as well, going 17-23 from the line. We had excellent minutes from guys with some foul trouble again. Seniors Jayden Harig and Jack Parker were excellent for us.”
Evavold finished with 20 points and three assists, Cole Peterson had six points and 11 rebounds, Risbrudt had 10 points, Kaleb Hammes had eight points and five assists, Noah Link chipped in eight points and a couple rebounds.
Sitting at 4-2, the Rockets will have another road game on Jan. 5, at Battle Lake.
