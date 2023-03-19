Underwood caps off fantastic season with consolation championship

A day after setting the school record for wins in a season, the Underwood Rockets girls basketball team added on one more, defeating the Gators of Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 47-32, in the consolation championship of the 2023 Class A Girls State Basketball Tournament.
The game was an early morning contest and it showed. After getting the first bucket of the game, the Rockets went quiet and saw the Gators score eight straight points. They would battle back and pull within 12-10 on a Liz Lukken made three-pointer. The final seven points of the first half was scored by BGMR, as they had a 19-10 advantage at the break.
During their playoff run this season, the Rockets were a second half team, with this game being no different.
Kallyn Grove hit a triple and Lukken scored a lay up on the break, as Underwood scored the first five points of the second. After falling behind by seven, the Rockets went on a 9-2 run and tied up the contest at the 11:45 mark, courtesy of a three point bucket by Mo Bugbee.
A Lukken free throw gave Underwood their first lead since the first bucket of the game and the Rockets never trailed after that, in the second half.
The Gators were forced to foul over the final minutes of play and the Rockets kept the lead at double digits. It was a 37-13 scoring output in the final 18 minutes.
Lukken led the Rockets with 17 points and made 8-10 free throws. Bugbee had 10 points/five rebounds.vGrove was in double digits with 10 points, grabbed six rebounds and Mia Blaskowski provided 11 rebounds and nine points.
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River was led by Kinsley Hanson with 10 points and 13 rebounds.
Underwood came home with some hardware and finished the season with an impressive 28-4 record. They were also greeted by fans at the Underwood gymnasium on the afternoon of Mar. 18.
In other Class A placement games, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa defeated Hayfield in the third place game (65-54) and Mt. Iron-Buhl claimed the championship, with a dominating 52-21 win over BOLD.
