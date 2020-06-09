In clay target shooting or trap shooting as it is better known, if you miss a target it is called “lost” and unfortunately due to the coronavirus, Gov. Tim Walz has decided to cancel all spring high school sports including trap shooting making it a “lost season” for all 46 Underwood High School students who had signed up. Assuming a cure is found, most of the team will get another chance in 2021 but for four co-captain seniors, the 2020 season is a true “lost” opportunity. In a tribute to their high school trap shooting career, I would like to take a moment and recognize each one of them.
Logan Aune
Aune joined the team in 2016 as an eighth-grader. It was apparent to the coaches that Logan knew how to shoot a shotgun as he recorded his first 20 out of 25 during his second week of practice. Every week he just kept doing better and better, ending the year with back-to-back 43s out of 50, finishing in seventh place overall and earning his letter. Quite an accomplishment for his first year!
Logan started his second season shooting his best round ever of 23 out of 25, and never looked back. He broke 41 or better every single week of the competitive season, including a 47 landing him as third overall for the team. In his third season as a sophomore, it was all 40 plus again finishing his final week with back to back 24s for a new career high of 48 which helped him earn the honor “Season Top Gun” for the team! And at an unofficial practice, he was able to put everything together and shot back-to-back 25s giving him his first perfect score of 50! Then at the Alexandria championship, he did it again in the morning session becoming the first Underwood student to record a 50 in the tournament! His final perfect score of 25 was recorded at last year’s championship where he had an impressive 95 out of 100.
In his four-year career, Logan broke 839 out of 1,000 possible. He shot five perfect rounds of 25 including two perfect 50s and lettered all four seasons. He was a tremendous asset to the team and an absolute pleasure to coach! We wish Logan the very best of success as he pursues a degree in electrical construction at NDSCS in Wahpeton.
Hunter Bosek
Bosek joined the team as the only seventh-grader in 2015. As a left eye dominant shooter, Hunter had to work extremely hard to earn his first letter with a season average of 34.4 out of 50. He really hit his stride as a sophomore in 2018, averaging 40.6 for the season and at the Alexandria championship he shot his best score ever of 48 including a perfect round of 25. In 2019, his junior year he maintained his 40.6 season average and recorded his best score ever at the championship breaking 92 out of 100.
Hunter was a four-year letter winner, breaking 938 out of 1,250 targets in his five-year career. Hunter will best be remembered as someone who persevered and overcame the difficult task of learning to shoot left-handed all the while being a great team player. We wish Hunter the absolute best of success as he closes out his high school chapter and continues on life’s journey, wherever that might take him!
Dustin Leitch
Leitch, joining the team in 2016 as an eighth-grader, was very eager to learn and his scores improved every single year! Averaging just 24.2 his first season, he was still able to go to the Alexandria championship and shoot his very first 40 out of 50 at the novice level. He continued to grow in 2017, earning his letter down at the championship and really hit his stride in 2018 with a season average of 40. Coming so close to perfection, he shot his first 24 out of 25 in Alexandria and one full year later, he found paydirt, shooting his first and only perfect 25, recording a career high 91 for the 2019 tournament.
Without a doubt, 2020 was going to be Dustin’s year had fate allowed it to take place! Dustin earned his letter three of the four years he was on the team, breaking 685 career targets. Dustin was the kind of student you just could not help but like, always accepting of feedback and willing to help out if he could! We wish Dustin nothing but success as he pursues a degree in welding at NDSCS in Wahpeton.
Amy Worum
Worum joined the team in 2017 as a freshman and you could say she hit the range running as she set new records almost every single week, earning her first letter down in Alexandria at the championship shooting plus 3.6 targets better than her season average.
Her success continued in 2018 as a sophomore breaking 43 targets the last three weeks of the season and her first round down at Alexandria was a career high 45. She broke the 40 mark all but one week in 2019, plus recorded an impressive 80 at last years championship including her near perfect, career best round of 24! Amy lettered all three years she was on the team breaking 553 career targets. Amy was a multisport athlete balancing a very busy softball schedule and trap shooting but never missed a practice or competition. She was also one of our top sellers of raffle tickets which was a great support for our team! Amy was poised to have a banner year in 2020 as one of Underwood’s best female shooters on record. We wish Amy all the success in the world as she continues her education this fall at NDSU in pursuit of a degree in pharmacy!
