Underwood football hands out year end awards

Varsity letter and pin earners for Rockets football. Back row, left to right: Noah Link, Drew Evavold, Collin Lukken, Conner Campbell, Jack Parker, Kale Rich, Connor Thompson, Connor Nelson and Dylan Huebsch Front row, left to right: Colton Shjerve, Jayden Harig, Quenton Beske, Owen Harig, Olin Link, Parker Hulter, Hunter Haugen, Brock Hasling and Levi Evavold
Varsity awards winners: Jack Parker - MVP Special Teams Player, Owen Harig - MVP Offense, Collin Lukken - Most Improved Player, Hunter Haugen - MVP Defensive Lineman, Captain, All Sub-District Honorable Mention, Connor Campbell - Captain, Kale Rich - MVP Offensive Lineman, Captain, All Sub-District 1st Team, Conner Nelson - Captain, Jayden Harig - Coaches Award, Best Teammate, Captain, All Sub-District Academic Team, Brock Hasling - MVP Defense
Football managers, from left to right: Landon Harig, Casen Leroy, Blake Wolden, Brock Lanoue, Nathan Geihzler and Austin Kugler.
The Underwood Rockets football team was able to reflect on their season and celebrate their team award winners this past weekend during a potluck supper.
Coach Ryan Hendrickson commented, “I think it is so important to get together to celebrate each other’s accomplishments. It was great to see all the families get together one last time for this football season to share in a lot of conversation, laughs and outstanding food!!! I want to thank everyone who has a hand in our athletes’ lives and onto the football field. Our coaching staffs from elem through varsity, administration, our student managers of stats, video and water, Mr. Pelanek our Pep Band leader (and leader of a very fun homecoming atmosphere), to our Families, community, and players. All of the above support gives our players a little extra to remember and take with them throughout their lives.”
