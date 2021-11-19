Underwood football team holds awards banquet

WELL DESERVED: Award winners from the Underwood Rockets football team's end-of-the-year banquet included (left to right): Kale Rich, Tristan Evavold, Brien Poser Jaxon Rich, Hunter Haugen, Logan Schleske and Owen Harig (not pictured).

 Submitted

UNDERWOOD — The Underwood Rockets football team held their end-of-the-year banquet earlier this week, giving their senior players: Tristan Evavold, Brien Poser, Jaxon Rich and Logan Schleske a well-deserved sendoff.

Award winners are as follows:

Kale Rich — MVP Offensive Lineman; Subdistrict Midwest Blue honorable mention.

Tristan Evavold — MVP Offense; MVP Defense; MVP, All-Subdistrict Midwest Blue team; Subdistrict MVP Linebacker; All-District 6A team.

Brien Poser — Subdistrict Midwest Blue team.

Jaxon Rich — MVP Special Teams; Subdistrict Midwest Blue honorable mention.

Hunter Haugen — MVP Defensive Lineman.

Logan Schleske — Coaches Award; Best Teammate/Hustle Award; two-time All-Subdistrict team; All-District 6A team.

Owen Harig — Most Improved Player; All-Subdistrict Academic team (GPA 3.7 or higher).

Letter winners for the season were Evan Lundgren, Kaleb Hammes, Conner Thompson, Landon Karsnia, Collin Lukken and Owen Harig. 

 

