Underwood football team holds awards banquet

WELL DESERVED: Award winners from the Underwood Rockets football team's end-of-the-year banquet included (left to right): Kale Rich, Tristan Evavold, Brien Poser Jaxon Rich, Hunter Haugen, Logan Schleske and Owen Harig (not pictured).
UNDERWOOD — The Underwood Rockets football team held their end-of-the-year banquet earlier this week, giving their senior players: Tristan Evavold, Brien Poser, Jaxon Rich and Logan Schleske a well-deserved sendoff.
Award winners are as follows:
Kale Rich — MVP Offensive Lineman; Subdistrict Midwest Blue honorable mention.
Tristan Evavold — MVP Offense; MVP Defense; MVP, All-Subdistrict Midwest Blue team; Subdistrict MVP Linebacker; All-District 6A team.
Brien Poser — Subdistrict Midwest Blue team.
Jaxon Rich — MVP Special Teams; Subdistrict Midwest Blue honorable mention.
Hunter Haugen — MVP Defensive Lineman.
Logan Schleske — Coaches Award; Best Teammate/Hustle Award; two-time All-Subdistrict team; All-District 6A team.
Owen Harig — Most Improved Player; All-Subdistrict Academic team (GPA 3.7 or higher).
Letter winners for the season were Evan Lundgren, Kaleb Hammes, Conner Thompson, Landon Karsnia, Collin Lukken and Owen Harig.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone