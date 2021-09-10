ROSEAU — The Underwood Rockets football team butted heads with the hosting Roseau Rams Thursday cruising to a 38-18 road win.
On the Rockets’ opening drive of the game they were able to put up eight points in 10 minutes of play. Underwood would add 22 more points before the half going into the break 30-0.
In the third quarter the Rams would finally get on the board putting up eight points of their own while keeping the Rockets scorless 30-8 before both teams would add a touchdown and 2-point conversion each to end all scoring in the fourth quarter 38-16.
“We were able to assert our physical play right away in this game, which we feel is very important to us,” said Rockets head coach Ryan Hendrickson.
The senior captains, Tristian Evavold, Logan Schleske and Jaxon Rich, followed their coaches comments by adding, “This week we played with a lot of energy and fed off that. It was fun being able to get everyone a lot of playing time and play as a team. This was a great team win.”
The Rockets’ offense racked up 338 yards distributed by 10 different players. Evavold and Brien Poser led the way with four combined touchdowns and Evan Lundgren also punched in one touchdown for his first career points.
Underwood was able to force their opponent into three turnovers, several sacks and six tackles for a loss.
Underwood will now change their focus by traveling 8 miles to the east to their first-ever varsity football matchup vs. Ottertail Central at Battle Lake next Friday at 7 p.m.
