In quarterfinal action of the Section 6A girls basketball tournament, the Underwood Rockets secured a 52-39 over the Breckenridge Cowgirls. The contest was held in Perham.
The game was tied at 39 all with under six minutes remaining in the second half. Underwood would then rattle off the final 13 points of the game.
“Defensively we played really well, I thought we stuck to the script and we did what we needed to do to advance past a very good team,” commented Rockets coach Brian Hovland. “Liz Lukken had a tremendous second half scoring 16 of her game high 20 points. Perham has an outstanding facility and our fans were awesome and I’m excited that we get the opportunity to play there again.”
Kallyn Grove joined Lukken in double digits for the Rockets, as she finished with 12 points and also seven rebounds.
The win moved Underwood to 22-3 on the season. They are the No. 1 seed in 6A North.
Next up is the section semifinals. The Rockets will take on New York Mills, the No. 3 seed in the north. It will be played in Perham on Mar. 9.
