In second round action of the Section 6A girls basketball playoffs, the Underwood Rockets defeated the visiting Hillcrest Comets, 63-45. It was the third time this season that the Rockets got the best of the Comets.
“I thought defensively we played really well,” stated Rockets coach Brian Hovland. “Offensively, we need to do a better job of taking care of the ball in the half court and getting our best look. At times we did that, at times we struggled.”
Kallyn Grove led Underwood with 19 points and five rebounds. Mo Bugbee finished with 13 points and Liz Lukken had 11, for the Rockets.
For Hillcrest, Madi Ballweg poured in 15 points and joining her in double digits was Ella Knutson, with 12.
“The girls played so hard in the game,” said Comets coach Hannah Clark. “There’s no question in my mind that they left it all on the court. I’m proud of how these girls competed the entire game. We are sure going to miss our four seniors: Alivia Holmquist, Caitlyn Maggert, Regan Wiertzema and Natalie Zwiers. They gave so much to the Comet girls’ basketball program and have been great leaders for our underclassmen.”
Underwood, 21-3, will now take on Breckenridge in quarterfinal action. The game is being played on Mar. 5, at Perham.
Hillcrest saw their season come to an end, finishing with a record of 11-15.
