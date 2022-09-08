Playing in their first home game of the season, on Sept. 6, the Underwood Rockets volleyball squad swept the Battle Lake Battlers, 3-0. Set scores were 25-15, 25-23 and 25-15.
“The girls on both sides of the net played through the challenge of the extreme heat,” said Rockets coach Breck Grove. “Battle Lake played relentless defense, especially in the second set. It wasn't always pretty tonight, but our girls pushed through and came out with a three set win, which was good to see.”
Mily Albjerg led the Rockets with 11 kills, while Brooke Christianson had seven. Kallyn Grove distributed out 29 assists and Becca Johnson led the team with 11 digs. As a team, the Rockets finished with 13 service aces.
For Battle Lake, Morgan Malone finished with seven kills. Kenady Cameron chipped in with five kills, four blocks and three aces.
It was the first Little Eight Conference win of the season for Underwood, who is now 1-1 overall. They will host Ashby, on Sept. 8.
Battle Lake, now 0-2 in the LEC and 1-2 overall, will travel to Rothsay, on Sept. 8.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone