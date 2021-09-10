UNDERWOOD — The Underwood Rockets blasted the Hillcrest Comets in three straight Thursday, 25-18, 25-16 and 25-21.
Stat leaders for Underwood were Ezrah Baker (12 kills, 13/15 serving, 2 aces, 5 digs), Moraes Bugbee (12 digs, 15/16 serving, 3 blocks, 4 kills), Kallyn Grove (22 set assists, 6/6 serving, 11 digs) and Elizabeth Lukken (8 kills, 6/7 serving, 8 digs).
“I was proud of our team for playing a very focused and consistent game tonight,” Said Rockets head coach Breck Grove.
Stat leaders for the Comets were Madison Ballweg (12 digs), Ruby Peterson (11/11 serving, 6 digs, 3 set assists), Henrietta Ruud (10 digs, 19 set assists, 1 kill), Natalie Zwiers (2 blocks), Emily Adams (5 kills, 6 digs, 1 block), Abby Heikes (7/8 serving, 3 kills, 3 digs), Anna Brumfield (1 block, 9/10 serving, 2 aces, 6 kills, 5 digs) and Hope Adams (2 blocks, 13/14 serving, 10 kills 6 digs).
“Tonight’s play was a little rough and often chaotic. The Rockets did a good job of catching us on our heels. We struggled to get a block when we really needed one. The girls had a nice comeback run in the second set after being down by a large deficit but it came too late in the set,” said Comets head coach Debi Foss. “This was only our second game of the season so there is still lots of volleyball to play. I’m trusting that we will be able to work out some rotation adjustments at the Pelican Rapids tournament this weekend. I’m confident that as we continue to make some minor adjustments we can get back on track for some more wins. It was fun to have so many fans at the game!”
Both teams have tournaments scheduled for Saturday with the Rockets traveling to Ada-Borup High School for a yet-to-be-decided start while Hillcrest travels to Pelican Rapids for their annual tournament starting at 9 a.m.
