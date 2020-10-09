There will be several changes on the horizon for the Underwood volleyball team during the 2020 season. First, the season will start over a month and a half later than usual. Second, the team will head out against opponents with new head coach Breck Grove, who replaces local legend Diane Ross.
“We have a good core of returning players but we will really be counting on some younger players,” Grove said. “Our goal is to pull together and play as a team and make our best better every day.”
Grove will look to the trio of Brooke Hovland, Reese Richards and Brianna Evavold for leadership as the team works to improve on a 12-14 record from 2019.
The Rockets will also need to find replacements for standout graduates Kayla Rocholl, Ally Johnson and Shynah Smith. The first-year coach hopes up-and-comers like Moraes Bugbee and Alayna Evavold can fill in open varsity positions.
Grove sees Henning and Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley as the teams to beat in Section 6A, while Brandon-Evansville and Parkers Prairie will be tough foes in the Little Eight Conference.
Grove will be assisted by Carly Jensen, Kali Koehn, Miranda LeRoy and Desiree Frie.
