UNDERWOOD — The Underwood volleyball team made quick work of Rothsay Thursday, defeating the Tigers in three straight (25-8, 26-24, 25-14).

Stat leaders for the Rockets were Alayna Evavold (6 kills, 3 aces, 2 assists,), Kallyn Grove (4 kills, 21 assists, 4 blocks) and Elizabeth Lukken (9 kills, 3 aces, 7 digs).

The Rockets will now head to Battle Lake Tuesday for a 7:15 p.m. matchup. 

