BRECKENRIDGE — The Underwood Rockets volleyball was wrangled by the Breckenridge Cowboys Tuesday 3-0 (25-14, 25-13, 25-21).

“I am very happy with the positive energy and effort our team showed tonight,” said Rockets head coach Breck Grove. “Although we played hard, we lost to a very solid Breckenridge team.”

Stat leaders for Underwood were Elizabeth Lukken (9 kills, 7/7 serving), Amber Frigaard (10 digs) and Kallyn Grove (12/12 serving, 18 set assists).

Underwood’s next matchup is Thursday on the road against Parkers Prairie at 7:15 p.m.

 

Load comments