DETROIT LAKES — The Fergus Falls wrestling team left it all on the mat Tuesday, but United Clay Becker captured a 37-36 victory in the Section 8AA dual tournament.
“This team gave it their all this entire season,” Otters head coach Adam Schlepp said. “I am proud of what we did collectively. We improved in some of the most important areas, not just on the mat. We improved our participation numbers, we improved practice attendance, and most importantly we improved in the classroom. I will continue to challenge the underclassmen to improve in these areas moving forward.”
United Clay Becker 37, Fergus Falls 36
106 Hartwell, Kassten (Fergus Falls) defeated Forfeit (UCB) === {Forfeit}
113 Parker, Antonio (Fergus Falls) defeated Mikkelsen, Oliver (UCB) === {Fall 2:32}
120 Mikkelsen, Jackson (UCB) defeated Forfeit, (Fergus Falls) === {Forfeit}
126 Helgeson, Sam (UCB) defeated Widness, Jacob (Fergus Falls) === {Maj Dec 14-4}
132 Olsen, Caden (Fergus Falls) defeated Hines, Grady (UCB) === {Fall 0:21}
138 Smith, Kamron (UCB) defeated Leopold, Ethan (Fergus Falls) === {Fall 0:25}
145 Strehlow, Xavier (UCB) defeated Graff, Lance `Joey` (Fergus Falls) === {Decision 7-2}
152 Beaudine-Schlick, Jacob (UCB) defeated Roberts, Delvin (Fergus Falls) === {Fall 5:34}
160 Sorum, Sam (Fergus Falls) defeated Anderson, Ethan (UCB) === {Decision 12-7}
170 Hartwell, Kaden (Fergus Falls) defeated Hamre, Carston (UCB) === {Fall 2:20}
182 Severtson, Nathan (Fergus Falls) defeated Haugrud, Tyson (UCB) === {Decision 3-1}
195 Hiemenz, Troy (UCB) defeated Mauch, Aiden (Fergus Falls) === {Fall 0:56}
220 Dunham, Wyatt (UCB) defeated Rodriguez, Juan `Jay` (Fergus Falls) === {Fall 1:19}
285 Portales, Dustin (Fergus Falls) defeated Forfeit (UCB) === {Forfeit}
