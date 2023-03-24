Updated fishing regulations

Fishing regulation changes for 2023 include opening the Vermillion River in Dakota County to a catch-and-release season that mirrors the season in place for southeastern Minnesota, which allows catch and release trout fishing from Jan. 1 each year to the mid-April stream trout season opener. Additionally, the brown trout catch-and-release only regulation applies to the entire Vermillion River.
New and modified regulations will also be in effect for a variety of other waters. Anglers are advised to check the regulations book for regulation details for these waters:
- Big Sandy Lake and connected waters, Aitkin County
- A portion of the upper Turtle River chain of lakes, Beltrami County
- Three Island and Turtle River lakes, Beltrami County
- Fox Lake, Beltrami County
- Caribou Lake, Itasca County
- Round Lake, Itasca County
- Otter Tail Lake, Otter Tail County
- West Battle Lake, Otter Tail County
- Cloquet and Otter rivers of Island Lake Reservoir, St. Louis County.
The 2023 Minnesota fishing regulations are available online and anywhere Minnesota fishing licenses are sold.
DNR certifies catch-and-release record tie for pike
An angler caught and released a 46 1/4 inch northern pike on Mille Lacs Lake that the DNR certified as a tie with the current catch-and-release state record.
Brad Lila of Hudson, Wis., caught and released the fish Jan. 22.
“I set the hook as the line was quickly peeling out,” Lila said. “Immediately, I knew it was a very large fish because it peeled out and there was no stopping it. After about 10 minutes of fighting the fish, I knew that it might take more than me to land it.”
Lila hollered and waved for help and two nearby anglers came to his aid. Lila tried to get the fish to turn its head to come up the hole, but the fish was large and slush under the ice complicated the endeavor.
“Every time she would get near, a few inches of slush would come up and we couldn’t see down the hole,” Lila said. “An additional challenge was that my braided line would groove the bottom of the ice and when my knot connecting the fluorocarbon leader would meet the ice bottom, it would get stuck. I’d have to put my rod down into the hole to free up my line and then my line guides would freeze.”
After about 30 minutes, Lila was able to get the fish through the ice and get quick measurements before releasing it back into the water. The fish was most likely a female that was carrying eggs before spawning.
“It was so satisfying seeing her swim away,” Lila said. “I am so very appreciative of the state of Minnesota for supporting a catch and release [record fish] program. It’s great to know that she’s out there passing along those incredible genes and that someone else may have a chance of landing her someday.”
DNR-contracted commercial fishers capture 30 invasive carp in the Mississippi River
A commercial fishing business contracted by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources captured 30 invasive carp, on Mar. 20, in Pool 6 of the Mississippi River, near Winona. While invasive carp have been previously captured in Pool 6 and upstream as far as the Twin Cities metro, this is the largest number captured at one time this far upstream.
The DNR is working with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS), the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and other partners to respond to this capture, which consisted primarily of silver carp. Along with removing the captured carp from the river, additional commercial fishing is being conducted this week in Pool 6. A previously scheduled netting and capture operation using the Modified Unified Method (MUM) in Pools 5A, 6 and 8 will begin April 24. MUM is an adaptive process using boats or sound to herd carp into nets for removal. The DNR also continues to work with partners to assess other potential prevention and management tools, including experimental invasive carp deterrents now being tested for effectiveness.
“While there is currently no ‘silver bullet’ to prevent or eliminate invasive carp, we will continue to use a combination of proven methods and the best available information to minimize risk by targeting and removing as many fish as possible,” said DNR Invasive Fish Coordinator Grace Loppnow. “As demonstrated by this catch, the expertise of our contracted commercial fishers is one of many important tools.”
Invasive carp have been progressing upstream since escaping into the Mississippi River in Arkansas in the 1970s. These fish compete with native species and pose a threat to both rivers and lakes.
Individual invasive carp have been caught as far upstream as Pool 2 of the Mississippi in the Twin Cities metro (bighead, grass and silver), the King Power Plant on the St. Croix River by Oak Park Heights (bighead and silver), and just downstream of Granite Falls in the Minnesota River (bighead).
Invasive carp captures in Minnesota must be reported to the DNR immediately by calling 651-587-2781 or emailing invasivecarp.dnr@state.mn.us. People capturing an invasive carp may not release it. People are asked to take a photo and transport the carp to the nearest DNR fisheries office or make arrangements for it to be picked up by a DNR official. A permit can be requested to keep captured invasive carp for consumption or disposal.