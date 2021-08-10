URBANK — The Fergus Falls Hurricanes hit a speed bump Sunday as the Alexandria Black Sox downed the ‘Canes 10-3 en route to securing a bid to the state amateur baseball tournament. After the Black Sox jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the second inning the ‘Canes would answer back in the fourth bringing the scoring to within one after an error and a walk put two ‘Canes runners on base. Jack Hiedeman would break the scoring drought in the fourth driving in Alex Hensch with a single (4-1) followed by Jake Anderson connecting on a single to plate Darin Stanislawski (4-2). The ‘Canes’ final score of the game would come on an error in the same inning (4-3). Alexandria would go on to add runs in the sixth (5-3), seventh (8-3) and ninth (10-3) on their way to victory. Stanislawski (6Ip, 6K, 2BB, 6H, 5R, 4ER) took the loss for Fergus Falls. Leading the offense for the ‘Canes was Anderson who went 2-for-3 at the plate recording a double, a walk and a run scored. Fergus Falls will now play a second state qualifier Aug. 14 at 1 p.m. against the winner of Urbank vs. Kensington to be decided Friday at 8 p.m. in Urbank. In other games Sunday, Urbank eliminated Dent with a 2-1 win as Kensington knocked off Sauk Centre 9-7. R H E LOB Alexandria Black Sox 040 001 302 10 11 3 5 Fergus Canes 000 300 000 3 5 3 8 ‘Canes blank Urbank in tournament action URBANK — Continuing from where they left off after a 12-2 trouncing of Long Prairie the Fergus Falls Hurricanes kept their offensive bats alive behind some stellar pitching Saturday as the ‘Canes soundly defeated the Urbank bombers 8-0 in the Region 16C amateur baseball tournament. With a scoreless first inning the ‘Canes got on the board in the bottom of the second when Mitch Porter led off with a single followed by Jack Hiedeman reaching first on a bunt. After two successive outs Thomas Bosek would reach first after being walked, loading the bases. Never one to shy away from pressure Sean McGuire would step up to the plate clearing the bases on a double giving the ‘Canes a 3-0 lead. Before the inning’s end Tosten Mann would add two more runs on a double of his own increasing their lead to 5-0. The ‘Canes would add another run (6-0) in the third after a Carter Thielke grounder forced a throw to first which skipped away allowing Hiedeman to plate. The ‘Canes’ final two scores came in the eighth with one out as Thomas Bosek reached second on a double then later in the order was driven home on a triple by Alex Hensch (7-0) — followed by Mann singling in Hensch (8-0). Mitch Porter (7Ip, 8K, 3BB, 2H, 0R) would pick up the win on the mound, throwing seven shutout innings before reliever Eric Salveson came in, pitching two scoreless innings of his own. Offensive leaders for Fergus Falls were Mann (3-for-4, 2B, 3RBI), Hiedeman (2-for-4, 2R) and McGuire (1-5, 2B, R, 3RBI). In other Region 16C games Saturday Kensington defeated Long Prairie by forfeit, Dent beat Vergas 3-2 in 10 innings and Alexandria beat Sauk Centre 5-0. R H E LOB Urbank Bombers 000 000 000 0 5 1 7 Fergus Canes 051 000 02x 8 9 0 9