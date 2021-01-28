After a long pause and starting the season with many unknowns the Fergus Falls VFW Post 612 sponsored Bantam A hockey team hit the road to attempt to soar past long standing rival; the Little Falls Flyers.
First period showed the grit, determination and physicality of the two teams leaving it scoreless. Second period Gavin Goepferd made the Flyers do a double take after connecting passes from Shane Zierden and Leighton Buckmeier. With seconds left in the period Adam Kennedy sent one to the net giving Davis Shol a rebound goal to put the Otters up 2-0.
There was one lone goal from the Flyers in the third.
The Otters continued with a strong game and defense keeping the puck away from their goaltender, Tim Nanson, who recorded 31 saves in a stellar performance.
The Otters traveled to Northern Lakes that same afternoon to face a quick Northern Lakes team, unfortunately they didn’t come out on top after a quick turnaround from the Little Falls game.
Sunday brought the Otters back to home ice to face another top rival in Moorhead.
In the first period the Otters held off the Spuds by only letting one slide into the net. Second period also looked good with Moorhead only leading 2-0. The third period brought more goals by Moorhead to seal the win despite the Otters strong defense.
The VFW Post 612 Bantam A team is coached by Jerid Adamson and Aaron Goepferd. The team is Leighton Buckmeier, Shol, Brayden Nelson, Riley McGovern, Zierden, Michael Schmidt, Kennedy, Goepferd, Luke Norgard, Griffin Babolian, Jack Welde, Dakota Komestakes, Sam Dirkman and goaltender Nanson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.