Victim No. 3

The Ottertail Central Bulldogs and Breckenridge Cowboys met at the Fargodome, on Nov. 4, with the Section 6A title and a trip to the state tournament on the line. The two sides opened up the season against each other, with OTC coming away with a 28-27 victory. It was a different story this time as the Cowboys continued their strong defensive stretch in a 34-6 win.
Breckenridge was forced to punt on the first possession. OTC then faced a third a long and Jackson Riggs came up with an interception for the Cowboys and set up his team with great field possession.
The Cowboys would answer, as Gavin Peterson scored from eight yards out. The point after was no good, making it 6-0 with 7:06 left in the first quarter.
On the next possession, OTC faced a fourth and two at midfield. A short plunge came up short, as the Bulldogs turned the ball over for the second straight time.
The Bulldog defense stood tall, forcing a three and out – getting a punt and taking over at their own 12 yard line.
After picking up a first down and facing a third and nine, it appeared that Jack Mekalson and Mason Dalluge had a first down on an 18 yard reception. However, a five yard, illegal formation penalty brought the ball back. Mekalson was flushed out of the pocket and scrambled for a first down on the next play, tacking on a 15 yard penalty against Breck and OTC had the ball at midfield as the first quarter ended.
Threatening to move into the Cowboys red zone and facing another fourth and short, the Bulldogs were unsuccessful in converting, while also seeing one of their backs, Bricker Bladow, exit the game on the play with an injury.
On the next possession, Cam Nieto raced into the open field and scored on a 58 yard touchdown run. Breckenridge added the two point conversion and moved their lead to 14-0.
It looked like OTC was in business on the next drive, but Mekalson was picked off for the second time in the first half, giving the Cowboys the ball in Bulldog territory.
The Bulldog defense came up strong, stopping the Cowboys on a fourth down in the red zone. OTC would then run out the clock in the first half, as Breckenridge led 14-0.
Breckenridge had picked up a pair of shutout road wins to begin the playoffs and stretched their scoreless quarter streak to 10, after the first half of play in the section championship.
Opening up the second half, Mekalson hooked up with Owen Buehler for 35 yards but the next play OTC fumbled the ball away on a missed hand-off.
A penalty aided the Bulldog defense, as they forced a Cowboy punt.
Shortly after, the Cowboy defense came up with a pick-six, as Bailey Evans came up with the play and rumbled into the end zone. The point after was good and it was now 21-0, Breck.
OTC finally broke through, getting a touchdown pass from Mekalson to Dalluge for 38 yards, as Dalluge made a fantastic grab. The two point conversion was no good, making it 21-6. It was also the first touchdown allowed by the Cowboys in the playoffs.
It appeared the Bulldog defense had come up with a stop, on the next possession. Facing a fourth and five, the Cowboys showed punt formation but then hurried to the line and snapped the ball, a 14 yard connection from Evans to Alex Sanchez gave them a first down and then a 15 yard unsportsmanlike penalty moved the ball into the OTC red zone.
Evans would capitalize a few players later, scoring on a short run and then adding the extra point – as it was then 28-6 with 8:53 to play in the game.
OTC was forced to punt in their next offensive possession and Breckenridge methodically moved the ball on the ground and with just over one minute to go, a short touchdown run put a cherry on top for the Cowboys. The PAT was off and it was 34-6.
The Bulldogs would run a few plays to run out the clock.
Breckenridge out gained the OTC 302 to 218 in total offense in the game.
Nieto led the Cowboys with 14 carries and 178 yards. Gavin Peterson went for 18 and 71. They did not turnover the ball and had six penalties for 55 yards.
Mekalson threw for 125 yards on six completions. Dalluge went for 3-70-1, while Buehler was 3-55. Mason Hammer led the ground attack with 11 for 35 yards. OTC turned the ball over four times and gave it up twice on fourth down.
OTC saw this season come to a close with a 7-4 record.
The Cowboys got their “revenge” from the opening week loss to improve to 8-3. They will play quarterfinal action of the Class A State Tournament next Friday, in Alexandria.