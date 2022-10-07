On the road, in a Section 8AAA contest, the Fergus Falls Otters football team got off to a strong start against the Roseau Rams and never looked back, picking up a 26-8 victory. Fergus used a bend but don’t break philosophy on the defensive side, giving up yards but coming up with timely stops and turnovers throughout the game.
Griffin Babolian returned the opening kickoff to the Otters 45. Fergus would then march down the field, keeping things on the ground and quarterback Brayden Nelson scored from seven yards out. It was a seven play, 55 yard drive, capped off by the touchdown and extra point by Levi King.
On Roseau’s first possession, they started at their 25 yard line and methodically moved the ball into Otter territory. Facing a fourth down and one inside the 30, Fergus was able to come up with a stop, making it 7-0 with 1:58 left in the first
Babolian opened up the next offensive possession with an 18 yard scamper and then a 20 yard run, tacking on a late hit penalty and the Otters were inside the Rams red zone. Shortly thereafter, Fergus fumbled the ball away and the Rams recovered late in the first quarter. It would be 7-0 after one.
Roseau started the second quarter moving the ball over the 50, but Darius Lockett came up with an interception and returned it to the Rams 29 yard line, setting up Fergus with great field position.
Facing a fourth and goal, from the five yard line, Babolian weasled his way into the endzone, the extra point by King was good and it was 14-0 in favor of the Otters, with just under seven minutes left in the first half.
On the ensuing possession, Roseau was forced to punt, after a three and out. Eli Draeger returned the ball to the plus side of the field, setting up the Otters.
On first down, Nelson connected with King for a 20 yard gain. Two plays later, Babolian found the end zone for the second time in the first half, a gallop of 18 yards. The PAT was no good and that made it 20-0, Otters.
Fergus gained more momentum on the next drive, as Lockett came up with a forced fumble and recovery, setting up Fergus at the Rams 36 yard line. Things were short lived as the Otters fumbled the ball back to the home team, with 2:21 left in the first half.
Roseau was content running the clock out, as it was 20-0 Fergus at halftime.
The Rams opened up the second half and moved the ball quickly to the Otters 30, thanks to a 43 yard run by Braxton Spilde. Roseau would then face a fourth and short. Trying to catch the Otters off guard, they elected for a swing pass and Fergus was able to make the stop, turning the Rams over on downs.
Fergus moved the ball towards the Roseau red zone, but a holding call back them up and a pass on fourth and long was incomplete. The Rams were unable to get a first down and punted the ball back, with just a few minutes left in the third.
The Otters would add to their lead, as Nelson scored on a 15 yard run. It was a 59 yard touchdown drive. The two point conversion was no good, making it 26-0 Fergus, with 17 seconds left in quarter three.
In what was a recurring theme in the game for Roseau, they were able to move the ball on their next possession but stalled out before getting into the Otters red zone and turned the ball over on downs, a few minutes into the fourth quarter.
Fergus picked up a couple of first downs on their next drive, but turned it over on downs with just under six minutes left. Both teams started to get back up players into the game.
Roseau would finally get on the board late in the fourth quarter, as Tucker Kvien scored on a one yard touchdown run, capping off a 72 yard drive. The two point conversion was good, making it 26-8, Otters, with a minute and change left.
A couple of kneel down plays brought the contest to a close, as Fergus picked up the road win.
“We were getting yards in chunks (early) and were able to capitalize on that first drive,” said Otters coach Steve Olson. “When you’re in game six of the season you hope to see those that came into the year with little varsity experience start to click on things.”
Babolian finished with 16 carries for 100 yards and two scores, Nelson had 11 carries for 126 yards and two scores, Draeger 8 for 13. In the passing department, Nelson finished 4-8 for 45 yards, King had 2 for 30. Fergus finished with 285 total yards of offense.
Roseau was led by Connor Woidtke, who had 17 carries and 94 yards. Spilde finished with 55 yards on the ground. The Rams had 243 yards of offense.
“Our tackling is still a work in progress, sometimes it disappears, but sometimes it looks better … we probably gave up more yards than we wanted,” said Olson. “Overall a good win and will enjoy it on the way home, but we have a big task coming up.”
The Otters improved to 2-4 on the season and 2-2 in section play. They will host Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, on Oct. 14.