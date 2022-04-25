Weather and poor field conditions have kept the Pelican Rapids Vikings baseball team stuck inside for most of the spring, but they were finally able to get their season underway this past weekend with a three game tournament in Morris. The team finished the weekend 1-2 but saw a lot of positives to build on moving forward.
In their first game Friday night, the Vikings fell short against the host team, the Morris Tigers, by a score of 11-2. Carson McNeal got the opening day start and threw three innings allowing three unearned runs while striking out five Tiger batters. He was relieved by Cody Nord and Esteban Garza
The Vikings picked up their two runs in the second inning. Brock Sjolie reached on a walk before Garza was hit by a pitch. Nord then followed with a walk of his own to load up the bases. Ethan Sjostrom drew another walk to bring in Brock and get the Vikings on the board. Peyton Blakeway then brought home Garza with an infield single.
On a blustery, rainy night that would be the only offense for Pelican. It was a 4-2 ballgame headed into the fifth inning but Morris batted around their lineup and added seven more runs to put the game out of reach.
"Even if it didn't go our way tonight, it was great to be outside and get the season started," noted Vikings coach Andy Johnson.
The Vikings picked up their first win of the season the following day defeating Silver Bay 8-2. The team was led by a solid pitching performance from Timmy Guler, who threw four innings of hitless ball allowing only two walks while striking out seven.
It was a pitcher's duel heading into the fifth with the score still at 0-0 before Pelican struck first. Brayden Ecker reached first base on a dropped third strike before advancing to second on a Luke Sjolie walk. Guler then drove a sharp single to right field driving in Ecker and giving the Vikings a 1-0 lead.
Silver Bay came back with two of their own in the top of the sixth inning. The first run scored on a wild pitch and the second on a well executed squeeze play. Their lead wouldn't last long as the Vikings scored seven runs in the bottom of the inning to take an 8-2 advantage.
The inning began with a Brock single up the middle followed by a Treyvon Benson walk. Sjostrom then placed a sacrifice bunt down that the Silver Bay pitcher wasn't able to handle and the bases were loaded. Jack Paulson then put together a very solid at bat, fouling off three pitches and working the count full before drawing a walk and plating Sjolie, tying the game at 2-2. Garza gave the Vikings the lead for good with a two-run line drive single to left field, scoring both Benson and Sjostrom. The Vikings would tack on another run on a McNeal hit by pitch before Brock picked up his second hit of the inning driving in both Guler and McNeal. Luke finished on the mound picking up the win for the Vikings.
Coach Johnson was pleased with the team's game two effort, "Just a solid team win. Guler gave us a great start in his first varsity pitching performance. He had pinpoint command of all four of his pitches and kept the Silver Bay batters guessing. The guys also collectively showed a lot of grit not getting discouraged losing the lead in the sixth and bounced back with great at-bats all throughout the lineup."
The third and final game of the tournament was a low scoring affair that saw the Vikings fall short against Ashby by a score of 4-0. Austin Stoll started on the mound and pitched three solid innings in his first outing of the season. Errors were the issue for the Vikings as they gave Ashby four extra outs throughout the course of the game that they took advantage of.
Pelican Rapids is set to host Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton on Apr. 26, in a doubleheader. Also planned for this week is games against Frazee, on Apr. 28.