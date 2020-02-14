PELICAN RAPIDS — The Pelican Rapids boys’ basketball team avenged an earlier loss to the Breckenridge Cowboys as the Viking picked up a 69-58 Heart O’Lakes Conference win Friday.
The visiting Cowboys looked to repeat their earlier success as they went into the break up 33-30. Breckenridge had a strong start in the second half, but the Vikings would rally and take the lead midway through and hold onto the lead for the win.
Pelican Rapids was led in scoring by Logan Fahje with 23 points, while teammate McHale Korf (16) was also in double figures.
Cooper Yaggie led Breckenridge with 21 points. Adam Ohm (12) and Jonah Christensen (11) were also in double digits.
The Cowboys will look to rebound as they close out their home schedule hosting Hawley at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
The Vikings will continue their homestand as they welcome in Mahnomen-Waubun at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
