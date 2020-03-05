PELICAN RAPIDS — The Pelican Rapids boys’ basketball team advanced in the Section 8AA playoffs Thursday as the Vikings defeated Wadena-Deer Creek 72-54.

The Vikings would go into the break with a 40-27 lead. In the second half, the Wolverines battled their way back to one but Pelican Rapids never trailed as they picked up the win.

The Vikings were led in scoring by McHale Korf  with 26 points, while teammate Jayden Rutherford (22) and Logan Fahje (15) were also in double figures.

The Vikings will now travel to Moorhead to Concordia College to take on Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton at 6:15 p.m. in the quarterfinals of the section playoffs. The two teams split in two meetings this season.

Newsletters

Enter your email address and select the newsletters you would like to receive.

Load comments